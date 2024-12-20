KP Food Authority Operation Continues In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued in Dera Ismail Khan in order to ensure food safety to the common people
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued in Dera Ismail Khan in order to ensure food safety to the common people.
Food safety teams conducted raids on Fish stalls, restaurants, butchers and other places that prepare or sell food.
The inspection teams also inspected several bakery shops and issued notices for improvement.
The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community19 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of PTI leader, others3 minutes ago
-
Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system3 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP3 minutes ago