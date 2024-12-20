Open Menu

KP Food Authority Operation Continues In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued in Dera Ismail Khan in order to ensure food safety to the common people.

Food safety teams conducted raids on Fish stalls, restaurants, butchers and other places that prepare or sell food.

The inspection teams also inspected several bakery shops and issued notices for improvement.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

