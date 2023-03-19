KP Food Authority raided substandard quality milk shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority inspection team took action on Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and stopped various vehicles for supply various food items to different cities.

The team destroyed 400 liters of milk as it was found to be of substandard quality, 1200 kg of banned Ajinomoto was also seized and taken into government custody, the food officials told media men soon after conducting inspection.

The official said that 30 samples of milk were found to be substandard after checking and samples of ice cream, water and ghee from different vehicles were also inspected. "The team imposed a heavy fine for violating the law.

Adulteration of edible items is not tolerated under any circumstances, Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan told media men. He said strict legal action will be taken against those who play with people's health.