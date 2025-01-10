KP Food Authority Raided Water Filtration Plants To Check Quality
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team on Friday raided several water filtration plants to check the quality and safety standards here in Dera Ismail Khan
According to the details,
On the directions of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Asif Khan Chamkani, the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team, acting on a public complaint, visited several water filtration plants in Dera city and checked water samples from the Food Authority’s mobile lab.
Milk shops in Saddar Bazar were inspected and a shopkeepers were fined heavily for adulterated milk.
The team collected milk samples from different shops and conducted tests through state-of-the-art mobile laboratory.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
