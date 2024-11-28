KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Thursday recovered a dead cow from a vehicle during an operation here on Tank road.

The Food Safety Authority received secret information that a dead cow was being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan via Tank road, said a handout issued here. It was doubted that the dead cow would be supplied to hotels or butchers in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Food Authority team created a blockade and recovered the dead cow which was later dumped in Kachra Kandi with the help of district administration and local police. The legal action was also initiated against those involved in the matter.

Moreover, the Authority's team also conducted raids on grocery shops in different areas and recovered expired beverages and mislabeled pops from several shops.

The raiding team discarded the recovered unhealthy items and fines were also imposed on the shopkeepers.