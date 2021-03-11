KP Food Authority recovers 200 liters expired, counterfeit beverages

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority in an operation in Lower Karam Sadda Bazaar Thursday recovered more than 200 liters of expired and counterfeit beverages from a shop.

According to Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir the shop was sealed and fined heavily for selling counterfeit drinks. Similarly in an operation carried out in Londkhor area of Mardan, a bakery was sealed for selling unhealthy edible items.

Azmatullah said that various food-related businesses were also inspected in Upper Dir and more than 30 kg of banned china salt was recovered from a shop, which was sealed.

In Bannu district, the teams of Food Authority recovered unhealthy edible oil and beverages while 30 liters of illicit energy drinks were recovered from district Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that 25 kg of stale sweets, 10 liters of beverages and 4 kg of non-food grade colors were recovered from a bakery in Lakki Marwat.