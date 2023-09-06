KP Food Authority recovers 6000kg bran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Wednesday recovered 6000 kilograms of bran during the ongoing crackdown on the adulteration mafia in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Wednesday recovered 6000 kilograms of bran during the ongoing crackdown on the adulteration mafia in the province.

The Authority's spokesperson said that Peshawar Food Safety Team ,Town- 4, on a tip-off, raided a spice factory in Sherdad Garhi area near Bakshu Pul and seized 6 thousand kilograms of bran and took it into custody.

The factory was sealed, said the food safety officials, adding that the owner of the factory was arrested and a huge fine was imposed on him under the Food Safety Act.

Further proceedings will be conducted as per law, he added.

Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated the food safety team for taking successful action and directed the field officers to expedite the crackdown on such elements.

He further said that KP Food Authority would observe zero tolerance against adulteration and warned that mixing bran in spices was a crime and those involved in it would be dealt with iron hands.