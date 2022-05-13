UrduPoint.com

KP Food Authority Recovers Dead Chickens At Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 11:40 AM

KP food authority recovers dead chickens at Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority seized over 240 kilograms of dead chicken's meat from a poultry shop at Kasko Rona area Mardan.

After receiving information, the KP Food Safety and Halal Authority's team along with police raided a famous 'Arzan Chargan' poultry shop and recovered over 240 kg dead poultry meat.

The shop's owner would supply dead chicken meat to different hotels and food outlets across the district.

The samples of the dead chicken meat were sent to the laboratory and the deputy commissioner told the media that action would be taken after receiving results from the laboratory.

He added that strict action would be taken against the unscrupulous business elements who put lives of people at risk by supplying unhealthy food items.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the administration and identify those people who were involved in such hazardous business.

More Stories From Pakistan

