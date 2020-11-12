KP Food authority recovers over 650 kg Chinese salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Thursday recovered more than 650 Kilogram Chinese salt during a raid on a warehouse in Yakatoot area here.

According to Director General KP FS&HFA Suhail Khan, sale and purchase of Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt was banned after the authority's scientific panel found it hazardous for health.

He said the authority would not tolerate the trade of such banned items under any circumstances in the province and would take strict action against all those involved in such heinous practices.

The operation against banned Chinese salt was led by Director Operation Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir, along with Deputy Director Operations Tilat Fahad and food safety team.

Suhail Khan said provision of healthy food was the mission of the Safety Authority, and all the teams were engaged in the field to ensure it. He said that after the initial seven divisional headquarters the authority has extended its operations to 15 more districts. He said with efforts of the authority there was a marked improvement in the provision of quality food to public.