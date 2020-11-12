UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Recovers Over 650 Kg Chinese Salt

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KP Food authority recovers over 650 kg Chinese salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Thursday recovered more than 650 Kilogram Chinese salt during a raid on a warehouse in Yakatoot area here.

According to Director General KP FS&HFA Suhail Khan, sale and purchase of Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt was banned after the authority's scientific panel found it hazardous for health.

He said the authority would not tolerate the trade of such banned items under any circumstances in the province and would take strict action against all those involved in such heinous practices.

The operation against banned Chinese salt was led by Director Operation Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir, along with Deputy Director Operations Tilat Fahad and food safety team.

Suhail Khan said provision of healthy food was the mission of the Safety Authority, and all the teams were engaged in the field to ensure it. He said that after the initial seven divisional headquarters the authority has extended its operations to 15 more districts. He said with efforts of the authority there was a marked improvement in the provision of quality food to public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Sale All Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

55 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

57 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.