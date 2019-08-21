UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Recovers Poor Quality Ghee, China Salt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:35 PM

KP food authority recovers poor quality ghee, China Salt

Food Safety Officers, Khalid Khan and Zubair Ali in a joint raid along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sarai Naurang, district Lakki Marwat, Aminullah Khan recovered substandard ghee and China Salt and also sealed a godown after recovery of substandard soft drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Food Safety Officers, Khalid Khan and Zubair Ali in a joint raid along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sarai Naurang, district Lakki Marwat, Aminullah Khan recovered substandard ghee and China Salt and also sealed a godown after recovery of substandard soft drinks.

The AAC Sarai Naurang thanked the officials of the food safety authority for conducting joint operation with the district administration and said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

