KP Food Authority registers 2138 tandoors, seals 34

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has registered 2138 tandoors in across the province after conducting their inspection while 34 tandoors have been sealed over poor cleanliness situation and violation of the food safety standards, said a survey report of the authority released here Tuesday.

The report said that 80% tandoors are not meeting the food safety standards while the Director General (DG), KP Food Authority, Suhail Khan has said that they authority is going to evolve future strategy in light of the report and has decided to launch crackdown against tandoors on public complaints.

The report said that 2250 kilogram injurious flour has been discarded while cash penalties to the amount of Rs 1 million have also been imposed on the usage of glucose in the roti.

Similarly, he said that the use of plastic utensils instead of steal and the use of rotten roti in yeast are also included in the present issues faced by the tandoors.

It said that the cleanliness of the workers of tandoors is dissatisfactory and they are using unfortified flour that lacks main food ingredients. It said that from 70 to 80% foods are not meeting the food safety standards and they are not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed for the purpose.

The report said that the food authority has so far imparted training to 180 workers of tandoors and dangerous matter is the use of glucose in roti that are highly injurious for diabetes' patients and is completely banned.

The report has also declared health reforms in tandoors of the province inevitable and has proposed that the workers of tandoors should have certified trained persons of the food authority.