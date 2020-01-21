UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Releases Inspection Reports Of Bread Bakers

Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:50 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has released inspection report of Tandoors (bread bakers) by inspecting 2,138 tandoors during last two years in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has released inspection report of Tandoors (bread bakers) by inspecting 2,138 tandoors during last two years in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, 34 tandoors were sealed and 2025 kilograms flour (atta) was seized for violating KP Food Authority's laws.

Similarly, Rs one million fine has been imposed against tandoors for using glucose in breads. Taking of breads in newspapers has been banned.

The report expressed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness labourers working in tandoors shops and noted that up to 70 to 80 tandoors were not performing in accordance with food safety standards of the authority.

The standard operating procedures for tandoors were not being followed. Training has been provided to 180 labourers working in the facility. The report recommended health reforms in tandoors and training of labourers from experts of food authority for benefits of people.

