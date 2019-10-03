KP Food Authority seals a hotel, fines fast-food points over unhygienic condition

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Thursday continued its operation in district Abbottabad during the current week at various places and imposed heavy fines

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Thursday continued its operation in district Abbottabad during the current week at various places and imposed heavy fines.

The special teams have inspected hotels and fast-food points and imposed fines of Rs100,000 owing to unhygienic conditions besides discarded food items and substandard juices.

A team inspected shops, hotels and food points at Fawara Chowk, Tanchi Chowk, and Gurdwara Gali. During the inspection, the team issued notices to 34 shops for not following the guidelines of the authority, imposed a heavy fine and discarded 100-liter substandard fruit juice and 1000 KG preserved Tamarind (Imli) of low quality.

The authority team also sealed a hotel store at Fawara chowk owing to unhygienic conditions and warned the hotel administration to adopt sterilized measures for providing healthy food among people.