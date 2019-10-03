UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Seals A Hotel, Fines Fast-food Points Over Unhygienic Condition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

KP Food Authority seals a hotel, fines fast-food points over unhygienic condition

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Thursday continued its operation in district Abbottabad during the current week at various places and imposed heavy fines

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority Thursday continued its operation in district Abbottabad during the current week at various places and imposed heavy fines.

The special teams have inspected hotels and fast-food points and imposed fines of Rs100,000 owing to unhygienic conditions besides discarded food items and substandard juices.

A team inspected shops, hotels and food points at Fawara Chowk, Tanchi Chowk, and Gurdwara Gali. During the inspection, the team issued notices to 34 shops for not following the guidelines of the authority, imposed a heavy fine and discarded 100-liter substandard fruit juice and 1000 KG preserved Tamarind (Imli) of low quality.

The authority team also sealed a hotel store at Fawara chowk owing to unhygienic conditions and warned the hotel administration to adopt sterilized measures for providing healthy food among people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Hotel Fine

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

26 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

26 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.