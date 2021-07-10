KP Food Authority seals chips units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) in its crackdown against food adulterators Saturday sealed three chips units in Mardan City for poor hygiene and use of substandard edible oil, an official of KPFS&HFA said here.

He said, 500 liters of substandard edible oil was also recovered from these factories besides overdue juice recovered from mart on public complaint, heavy fine was imposed.

He said two Pops factories were also sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards in Qureshi Mor, Dera Ismail Khan.

A large quantity of mix-branding material was also recovered during the operation, he said.

The official said action was initiated against non-standard chips, expired items that have been recovered from various shops in Lower Kurram with heavy fines imposed on the owners.

He said large quantities of unhealthy chips recovered during inspection in Lower Kurram and Norang Bazaar.