KP Food Authority seals fake beverage factory in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Halal Food Authority while taking action against fake beverages sealed a factory at Bakka Haripur, which was manufacturing substandard beverages of popular international brands and registered a case against the owner of the factory.

Assistant Director of Halal Food Authority Haripur, Tahir Habib, during a raid on a fake beverages factory, which was preparing various brands of Pepsi Cola sealed at Bakka and discarded 5,000 liters of substandard carbonated drink being used in manufacturing of fake beverages.

The food authority team also recovered thousands of empty bottles and caps of different brands, four filling machines and other equipment were also seized.

While talking to media the assistant director of food authority said that the factory was producing fake beverages of the famous multinational brand by using substandard chemicals that were hazardous for human health.

He further said that they would not let anybody play with lives and health of the masses. He said during the raid food authority team destroyed 5,000 liters of drinks and seized machinery and bottles. The AD stated that a case has been registered against the owner of the factory according to the law.

Tahir Habib asked the masses to verify food items before purchasing whether they are original or fake, if they have any doubt or complaint they can call KP Halal Food Authority.