UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Seals Fake Beverage Factory In Haripur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:50 AM

KP Food Authority seals fake beverage factory in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Halal Food Authority while taking action against fake beverages sealed a factory at Bakka Haripur, which was manufacturing substandard beverages of popular international brands and registered a case against the owner of the factory.

Assistant Director of Halal Food Authority Haripur, Tahir Habib, during a raid on a fake beverages factory, which was preparing various brands of Pepsi Cola sealed at Bakka and discarded 5,000 liters of substandard carbonated drink being used in manufacturing of fake beverages.

The food authority team also recovered thousands of empty bottles and caps of different brands, four filling machines and other equipment were also seized.

While talking to media the assistant director of food authority said that the factory was producing fake beverages of the famous multinational brand by using substandard chemicals that were hazardous for human health.

He further said that they would not let anybody play with lives and health of the masses. He said during the raid food authority team destroyed 5,000 liters of drinks and seized machinery and bottles. The AD stated that a case has been registered against the owner of the factory according to the law.

Tahir Habib asked the masses to verify food items before purchasing whether they are original or fake, if they have any doubt or complaint they can call KP Halal Food Authority.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haripur Media

Recent Stories

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

9 minutes ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

39 minutes ago

FM to meet Iranian President today

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.