KP Food Authority Seals Four Production Units Over Violations Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid in the Industrial Estate area of Haytabad Peshawar has sealed several food outlets over severe violations of Food Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The food outlets units sealed during the raid included a biscuits factory, two bakery units and a water plant. The Food Safety Authority's team during the crackdown against unsafe food inspected a number of food outlets, during the inspection a biscuits manufacturing factory was sealed over the production of substandard and substandard biscuits, while the hygiene condition was also found in a deplorable state.

The Food Safety Authority, during the operation, imposed a heavy fine on the culprit besides the unit sealing. The Authority also confiscated the mislabeled packing material from the unit. In addition to it, the Food Safety team confiscated over 300 kilograms of substandard biscuits and over 380 kilograms of cream used in the production of the biscuits.

The action was taken under the direction of the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which a number of food outlets were inspected. According to the Food Safety Authority, during the raid, a number of bakeries were also inspected in the area, where two bakery units were sealed over severe unhygienic conditions and the use of substandard ingredients.

The statement added that one water plant was also sealed over a violation of Food Safety SOPs. Director General KP FS&HFA said to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people, the current pace of crackdown against unsafe food producers, suppliers and distributers will be further instensified. He said the public should also contribute in the process and lodge complaints of those involved in food adulteration, or sale, production of substandard food items on the toll-free number 080037432 of the Authority.

