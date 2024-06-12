KP Food Authority seals KTH doctors’ hostel canteen

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel. The raiding team during operation found cockroaches and rotten meat, and sealed the canteen after imposing heavy fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel. The raiding team during operation found cockroaches and rotten meat, and sealed the canteen after imposing heavy fine.

The spokesperson of Food Safety Authority, said that in response to a complaint from doctors, Peshawar food safety team found the canteen in a deplorable state of cleanliness, with severe violations of hygiene standards.

Spokesperson stated that the canteen was immediately sealed, and a substantial fine was imposed on the establishment.

In line with this, the Swat food safety team, in collaboration with the district administration, also dismantled a fake milk production factory.

The food safety team confiscated equipment and supplies from the factory, and legal proceedings were initiated against the owner.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, instructed the hospital administration to take action against the contractor responsible for the canteen. Wasif emphasized that the health of doctors, who are considered a national asset, must not be compromised.

Khyber Pakhrunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, directed the Food Safety Authority teams to conduct regular inspections of hospital canteens to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.