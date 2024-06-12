Open Menu

KP Food Authority Seals KTH Doctors’ Hostel Canteen

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KP Food Authority seals KTH doctors’ hostel canteen

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel. The raiding team during operation found cockroaches and rotten meat, and sealed the canteen after imposing heavy fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel. The raiding team during operation found cockroaches and rotten meat, and sealed the canteen after imposing heavy fine.

The spokesperson of Food Safety Authority, said that in response to a complaint from doctors, Peshawar food safety team found the canteen in a deplorable state of cleanliness, with severe violations of hygiene standards.

Spokesperson stated that the canteen was immediately sealed, and a substantial fine was imposed on the establishment.

In line with this, the Swat food safety team, in collaboration with the district administration, also dismantled a fake milk production factory.

The food safety team confiscated equipment and supplies from the factory, and legal proceedings were initiated against the owner.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, instructed the hospital administration to take action against the contractor responsible for the canteen. Wasif emphasized that the health of doctors, who are considered a national asset, must not be compromised.

Khyber Pakhrunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, directed the Food Safety Authority teams to conduct regular inspections of hospital canteens to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Fine From

Recent Stories

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelih ..

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..

6 minutes ago
 NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

6 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack ..

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

6 minutes ago
 Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shan ..

Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo

5 minutes ago
 Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball co ..

Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities ..

6 minutes ago
DIG takes notice of injured policeman

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

18 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Ope ..

Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

18 minutes ago
 Delegation of Punjab University students visits PS ..

Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA

18 minutes ago
 Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the ..

Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

18 minutes ago
 Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Amer ..

Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas

18 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan