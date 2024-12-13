KP Food Authority Seals Several Milk Shops
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has continue its operations against milk adulteration and sealed various milk shops in different areas of the city on Friday.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, The authority's team conducted the operation against the the milk adulteration. The different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops and milk shops.
The team collected milk samples from different shops and conducted tests through state-of-the-art mobile laboratory.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.
