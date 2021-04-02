KP Food Authority seals six food factories in Mardan; recovers 2000 litres substandard juices

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Friday sealed four ice-cream manufacturing factories and two spice processing units in district Mardan for using unhealthy chemicals and substandard materials

According to spokesman of Food Authority, during crackdown against adulteration the inspection teams also visited a juice factory in district DI Khan and recovered 2,000 litres substandard juice and immediately sealed the factory while owner was booked and fined.

Similarly, 700 kg banned China Salt was recovered from a godown in district Dir Lower, 200 litres adulterated milk from district Abbottabad and 130 kg unhealthy ice-cream from district Dir Upper and heavy fines were imposed on the persons involved.

In Peshawar a fast-food outlet and bakery were sealed due to unhygienic conditions and use of substandard chemicals while in Lakki Marwat a hotel was sealed for poor hygienic conditions.