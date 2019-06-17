KP Food Authority seals synthetic Gurh Factory, seizes 6000 kg Jaggery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in a joint venture with excise intelligence early Monday sealed a synthetic Gurh (Jaggery) making factory situated inside a home at Hazar Khwani area of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in a joint venture with excise intelligence early Monday sealed a synthetic Gurh (Jaggery) making factory situated inside a home at Hazar Khwani area of the provincial capital.

Director General KP Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud in a statement issued has announced PKR 10000 cash prize for excise intelligence team for being synced with authority.

While appreciating the operation Riaz Khan Mahsud added that making synthetic Gurh from Glucose and Sugar is a crime under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food safety act, and no one is authorized to do so.

Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak while giving details of the operation maintained that provincial excise intelligence chief Naveed Jamal came up with information about synthetic Gurh production factory.

"We deputed a team led by Food Safety Officers Ahmad Ali Shah and Wasif Shah to reach the venue along with technical squad. They found making Gurh with the help of Glucose, sugar and non-food graded colors" director operations revealed.

Food Safety Officer Ahmad Ali Shah maintained that more than six thousand kilograms of synthetically prepared Gurh was seized and two of the accused were arrested during the operation while the machinery was dismantled before sealing the factory.