KP Food Authority Seals Tea Processing Unit For Having 5000kg Fake Tea Leaves

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) confiscated over 5000 kilograms fake tea leaves from a processing unit during a raid in Rampura area here on Wednesday.

The Food Safety team during the crackdown caught a culprit red-handed while processing fake tea leaves, said Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, adding that the production unit was using a range of adulterants in the production process, from sugar and jagery to unhealthy colours and husks.

According to Food Safety Authority, over 600 litres of non-food grade colour were also confiscated from the premises, which were used for the colour of the tea leaves. The fake tea leaves were placed on a dirty rooftop, while the hygiene condition of the production unit was also very deplorable.

The DG said the fake tea leave used to be supplied to various parts of the province from the production unit. During the operation machines used in the production process of the tea leaves were also confiscated, and the unit was also sealed.

He commended the field team for the successful operation against fake tea leaves and said the Authority had intensified its crackdown against the adulteration mafia.

He said adulteration in food items is intolerable and those to be found involved in the process would be dealt strictly. He urged public to help the authority in identification of any such business involved in food adulteration.

