KP Food Authority seals three shops; discards substandard items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Thursday inspected different bazaars of the district and sealed three shops for selling expired spices and substandard juices.

According to the spokesman a team of FSHFA led by Assistant Director and concerned Food Safety Officers inspected different localities including Jungle Khel and Lachi.

The team of FSHFA sealed two shops over selling expired juices in Jungle Khel while one shop was sealed in Lachi. The team discarded all the seized items safely.

Meanwhile, FSHFA warned shopkeepers that no one would be allowed to take into own hands and strict action would be taken against violators.