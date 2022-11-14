KP Food Authority seizes 2000 kg of synthetic spices, seals two units in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority while seizing more than 2000 kg of fake spices has sealed two units during raid on Charsadda road in Peshawar city on Monday.

The sealed units were found producing sub-standard spices being prepared by using bran, discarded cooking oil, rice and colors, claims a press release of Food Authority issued here on Monday.

The raid was conduced in pursuance of directives of Director General KP Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan, press release added.

During raid, different spices producing units were inspected on Charsadda road. Both the sealed units are fined heavily by Food Authority.