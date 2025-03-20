Open Menu

KP Food Authority Seizes 3,000 Kg Of Adulterated Spices

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KP Food Authority seizes 3,000 kg of adulterated spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority conducted a raid on a spice manufacturing unit in Town-1 Peshawar, uncovering large-scale adulteration. Authorities seized 3,000 kilograms of adulterated spices and shut down the facility for violating food safety standards.

During the inspection, officials discovered that the spices were mixed with bran and non-food-grade coloring agents, posing serious health risks to consumers.

In addition to the seizure, 100 kilograms of non-food-grade color were destroyed on the spot to prevent further misuse.

The operation underscores the KP-FSA's commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health. The authority has vowed to continue its crackdown on illegal practices in the food industry, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration.

The DG Food Authority said that zero tolerance policy will be adopted against businesses involved in unethical practices.

