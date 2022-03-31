KP Food Authority seizes 4000 liters of counterfeit beverages

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its drive against the adulteration mafia and substandard food items dealers prior to the holy month of Ramadan across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its drive against the adulteration mafia and substandard food items dealers prior to the holy month of Ramadan across the province.

In this connection, the authority on Thursday raided a beverages production unit on Charsadda Road here and recovered huge quantity of counterfeit juices and drinks.

The authority said the operations in different parts of the province were underway following the directive of KP Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan. In Thursday's operation at Charsadda Road, the authority informed that 4000 liters of counterfeit beverages, chemicals and other items were recovered from the unit, established inside a house.

The authority further informed that big quantity of packing material was also seized and the unit was sealed. It said the ongoing operation would continue till achieving the desired goal.