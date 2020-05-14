UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Seizes 4000 Liters Of Fake Beverages

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

KP Food Authority seizes 4000 liters of fake beverages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized four thousand liters of fake cold-drinks to be supplied to provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized four thousand liters of fake cold-drinks to be supplied to provincial capital.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan, in a statement issued here, said that network of fake cold-drinks producers has been disconnected and now they are settling their production units in outskirts.

He warned that copying or production of international and national products locally is a serious crime and these to be handled with iron hands.

Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir, giving details of the crackdown revealed that Additional Assistant Director Food Safety Wasif Shah and his team was busy in routine snap-checking and came across a van supplying fake cold-drinks.

The team chased the vehicle and reached the godowns where more than four thousand liters of fake beverages were stored.

He further stated that the team arrested three including sale manager and sealed the godown seizing the quantity stored in.

Dr Azmat said that the seized beverages were to be supplied to the market for consumers' consumption.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicle Sale Van Sohail Khan Market

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

4 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

4 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

7 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

4 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.