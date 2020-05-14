KP Food Authority seizes 4000 liters of fake beverages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized four thousand liters of fake cold-drinks to be supplied to provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized four thousand liters of fake cold-drinks to be supplied to provincial capital.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan, in a statement issued here, said that network of fake cold-drinks producers has been disconnected and now they are settling their production units in outskirts.

He warned that copying or production of international and national products locally is a serious crime and these to be handled with iron hands.

Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir, giving details of the crackdown revealed that Additional Assistant Director Food Safety Wasif Shah and his team was busy in routine snap-checking and came across a van supplying fake cold-drinks.

The team chased the vehicle and reached the godowns where more than four thousand liters of fake beverages were stored.

He further stated that the team arrested three including sale manager and sealed the godown seizing the quantity stored in.

Dr Azmat said that the seized beverages were to be supplied to the market for consumers' consumption.