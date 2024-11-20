KP Food Authority Seizes 4000kg Substandard Gur In Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Wednesday conducted a major operation in the Sikandari area of district Mardan and seized and discard 4,000 kilograms of substandard and hazardous Gur (jaggery).
According to Food authority spokesman, the unit were using substandard jaggery in make sweet.
He said that the unit was local sealed due to poor hygiene conditions and the use of low-quality ingredients.
Heavy fines were imposed on the owners, and further action had been initiated under the Food Safety Act.
Appreciating the crackdown, Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, emphasized that strict measures would be taken against those endangering public health.
He urged citizens to report such activities to the Food Authority immediately.
APP/adi
