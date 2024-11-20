Open Menu

KP Food Authority Seizes 4000kg Substandard Gur In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

KP food authority seizes 4000kg substandard Gur in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Wednesday conducted a major operation in the Sikandari area of district Mardan and seized and discard 4,000 kilograms of substandard and hazardous Gur (jaggery).

According to Food authority spokesman, the unit were using substandard jaggery in make sweet.

He said that the unit was local sealed due to poor hygiene conditions and the use of low-quality ingredients.

Heavy fines were imposed on the owners, and further action had been initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Appreciating the crackdown, Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, emphasized that strict measures would be taken against those endangering public health.

He urged citizens to report such activities to the Food Authority immediately.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Mardan

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

7 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

1 hour ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

13 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan