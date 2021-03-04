KP Food Authority seizes over 18000 liters counterfeit beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Thursday seized more than 18,000 liters of unhealthy and counterfeit beverages from a warehouse on Swabi Road in district Mardan.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which more than 18,000 liters of counterfeit drinks of multinational brand was recovered.

According to the DG Food Safety Authority, a man was arrested for dealing in counterfeit drinks.

He said that a mineral water factory in Haripur was also sealed over unhygienic conditions.

Similarly, 2,450 kg of expired pulp was recovered from a food processing unit at Hattar Industrial Estate Haripur.

In district Dera Ismail Khan more than 50 liters of expired beverages were discarded during crackdown on Tank Road, while one unit was sealed for violating hygiene conditions.

In Swabi, five bakery units were sealed for violating hygiene rules and poor hygienic conditions. The DG Food Safety Authority said that the crackdown on those selling unhealthy food items would be intensified.