KP Food Authority Seizes Over 6000 Substandard Beverages, Seals Production Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP Food authority seizes over 6000 substandard beverages, seals production unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) during a raid in the Bara Banda area of Nowshera on Friday seized over 6000 litres of substandard beverages from a processing unit.

The Food Safety team during the crackdown confiscated the stock and sealed the processing unit.

The action was taken on the direction of Director General KPFS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan.

According to Food Safety Authority, 350 kilograms of mislabeled packing material have also been confiscated from the premises.

In addition, the Food Safety team confiscated over 3 kilograms of expired chemicals, used in the production of the beverages.

The statement added, that over 50 kilogram of stickers has also been recovered from the unit, the produced stickers were on Names of various other brands.

Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan said the Food Safety teams are continuously conducting intelligence-based operations in various parts of the province.

All food businesses should strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority and produce, supply healthy and safe food to the people, in case of non-compliance strict action will be taken against the violators.

