KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food authority has recovered huge quantity of unwholesome animal organ meat and expired beverages during a crackdown conducted in areas of Bannu and Mardan.

Spokesperson for Food Authority said that, the Bannu food safety team intercepted a vehicle during a checking point on main route and confiscated over 1,000 kilograms of hazardous and substandard offal and animal organs. The seized items were promptly destroyed and legal action was initiated against the vehicle's owner.

In a similar operation in Mardan, the food safety team raided a grocery store in Takht Bhai and seized over 1,500 liters of expired beverages and 800 packs of expired snacks and biscuits. These items were also discarded and the store owner was fined heavily.

The Director-General Food Authority lauded the food safety teams for their successful operation, reiterating that eliminating adulteration mafias and substandard food businesses is the authority’s mission.