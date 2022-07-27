KP Food Authority sets up Reverse Osmosis plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety Authority has set up a Reverse Osmosis plant at its food testing laboratory under UNIDO Project for Agri-Food and Agro-industry Development Assistance (PAFAIDA) funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety Authority has set up a Reverse Osmosis plant at its food testing laboratory under UNIDO Project for Agri-Food and Agro-industry Development Assistance (PAFAIDA) funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

PAFAIDA is working with the food authority and other local government departments to improve compliance and productive capacities across the meat value chain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition to building testing and inspection capacities, the project in collaboration with KP food authority is currently organising trainings and support visits on 'Good Hygiene Practices' for butchers under the 'Safe Meat' competition in target districts.

The reverse osmosis plant is an integral part of the laboratory, which helps in provision of purified water to the laboratory for testing purposes. The reverse osmosis plant has the capacity to provide 4,000 litres of water in a single day to the laboratory.

Director Technical KP Food Safety Authority Dr Abdul Sattar Shah said the authority was working continuously to strengthen its technical capacity. He said that seven mobile food testing laboratories had been established, while five more would be set up in the current financial year.