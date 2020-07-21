UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Swat Inspects Food Items Supplied Matta Tehsil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

KP Food Authority Swat inspects food items supplied Matta Tehsil

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Swat Tuesday inspected food items supplied in vehicles during a blockade in the Chaprial area of Matta Tehsil.

On this occasion, non-compliant items were seized while KP Food Authorities also seized a large quantity of prohibited gatkas.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Director Shakeel Ahmed Khan. Deputy Director KP Food Authority Muhammad Asad Qasim said that Swat District they have clear instruction to provide safe food.

He also said that workers in restaurants, hotels and other places of food are not following the basic principles of food safety including cleanliness. He appealed to the business community to adhere to at least the basic principles, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Swat Vehicles Shakeel

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

20 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

36 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

41 minutes ago

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome p ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.