KP Food Authority Swat inspects food items supplied Matta Tehsil

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Swat Tuesday inspected food items supplied in vehicles during a blockade in the Chaprial area of Matta Tehsil.

On this occasion, non-compliant items were seized while KP Food Authorities also seized a large quantity of prohibited gatkas.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Assistant Director Shakeel Ahmed Khan. Deputy Director KP Food Authority Muhammad Asad Qasim said that Swat District they have clear instruction to provide safe food.

He also said that workers in restaurants, hotels and other places of food are not following the basic principles of food safety including cleanliness. He appealed to the business community to adhere to at least the basic principles, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.