KP Food Authority Takes Action Against Adulteration Mafia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KP Food Authority takes action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided spice factories on Charsadda Road in a big action here Sunday.

The KP Food Authority spokesperson disclosed that more than 1650 kg of substandard and unhealthy spices, 14 liters of used oil, and 64 kg of unhealthy dyes were seized from a factory.

Further action has been initiated by registering a case against the owners, the spokesperson said.

The food safety teams are active against adulteration mafia even on holidays, Director General KP Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said.

He said that the officials of the Authority have been given clear instructions.

APP/ijz/1645

