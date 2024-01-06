Open Menu

KP Food Authority Takes Action Against Adulteration Mafia In Mardan, Dir, Dera

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KP Food Authority takes action against adulteration mafia in Mardan, Dir, Dera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Actions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority against the adulteration mafia is continued in Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and Dir Upper on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Authority told that, on the secret information, the officials had conducted raids in different localities and districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Dir Upper and Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the Mardan team raided a warehouse in Maqam Chowk and 750 kg of prohibited china salt and 150 kg of substandard spices were seized from the warehouse, by imposing heavy fines on the owners on the spot.

He disclosed that the Dera Ismail Khan team along with the officers of the Livestock Department, also operated on the Bhakkar bridge on secret information and destroyed about 400 kg of unhealthy meat of slaughtered buffalo by imposing heavy fine on the owner.

The spokesman said that in Dir Upper, the Authority's team also conducted inspections in various markets, seized more than 250 kg of substandard and chewable chips and pops.

The adulteration mafia does not deserve any concession and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them, said Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan while talking to the media on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan