KP Food Authority takes over 100,000 actions against unsafe food in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday released its Annual Performance Report for 2024 , showcasing significant actions in combating substandard and hazardous food products.

The report highlights that 102,125 operations were conducted across the province, during which 711,978 kilograms of different substandard and hazardous food items were discarded.

According to the Annual performance report issued by the spokesperson, the authority issued 19,832 improvement notices to various food businesses and sealed 547 establishments found in violation of food safety standards.

Furthermore, 33,127 business licenses were issued, and 609 new food products were registered.

The authority also prioritized public awareness and capacity building, organizing 1,736 awareness sessions and providing training to 2,188 food workers through 142 Level One training programs.

Mobile food labs tested 8,871 sample of different food items including milk, oil, tea lives, beverages, spices, jaggary, water and fruit juices, of which 6,616 met quality standards, while 2,255 were deemed substandard and hazardous.

The report further revealed that a key milestone achieved in 2024 was the establishment of advanced facilities, including a high tech equipment MilkoScan, a meat testing laboratory, and five more state-of-the-art mobile food testing labs.

Additionally, the authority launched a Nutrition Wing, a Research and Development Unit, and hosted online khuli kachehri, aiming to hear complaints and feedback of the general public.

Special campaigns targeting snacks, dairy, bakery items, ghee, and meat testing were also conducted by food authority, ensuring the provision of high-quality food to the public.

Director General Wasif Saeed attributed the authority’s success to teamwork and credited the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru. Saeed remarked, "Under their visionary leadership, the authority has achieved remarkable progress in establishing cutting-edge facilities and ensuring public health."

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru praised the authority’s performance, stating, "The establishment of advanced testing equipments is a significant step towards ensuring food safety. In 2025, we aim to introduce further modern testing equipments to continue improving food standards to ensure public health."