PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Malakand Food Safety Authority team checked milk and other food items with modern mobile food testing lab at Swat Expressway. More than 3,000 litres of substandard and adulterated milk was destroyed, spokesperson of the Authority said here Saturday.

250 packs of non-labled and substandard ice cream was also recovered from a vehicle and destroyed by imposing heavy fines. During the operation conducted by the Food Authority and the Cantonment board in Nowshera Cantt, several bakeries and its production units were checked and sealed four bakeries for poor hygiene and sanitation conditions.

About 12000 liters of syrup, 10 kg of dye, 200 liters of oil, 10 kg of besan and 125 kg of syrup were seized from the bakery units and destroyed on the spot.

Dir lower team also conducted inspections in various markets wherein more than 65 kg of expired food items were exported and destroyed, spokesperson said.

Heavy fines have been imposed on owners for violating hygiene rules, spokesperson said, adding, Food safety teams should speed up operations against adulteration mafia across the province, directed by Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed.

Citizens should also timely inform the Food Authority against violation of hygiene rules and non-standard foodstuff businesses, Wasif Saeed said.