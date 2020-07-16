UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Committee Approves Rates For Wheat Supply

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

KP Food Committee approves rates for wheat supply

A meeting of the Provincial Food Committee held here Thursday in Civil Secretariat with KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Food Committee held here Thursday in Civil Secretariat with KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi in the chair.

The meeting discussed in detail wheat procurement, wheat supply to flour mills from the government godowns and other important issues. Besides, Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Director Food Zubair Ahmad and officials from law and finance departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting also approved rates for supply of wheat from provincial and inter-provincial godowns.

Addressing the participants, the Provincial Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi directed guaranteeing the availability of essential food items on the officially fixed rates.

He said that the provision of food items to the people is the responsibility of the government and stressed no negligence in performing this duty.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Food has also directed food authorities for continuation of legal proceedings against profiteers and hoarders.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

1 minute ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

46 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.