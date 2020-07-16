KP Food Committee approves rates for wheat supply

A meeting of the Provincial Food Committee held here Thursday in Civil Secretariat with KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Food Committee held here Thursday in Civil Secretariat with KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi in the chair.

The meeting discussed in detail wheat procurement, wheat supply to flour mills from the government godowns and other important issues. Besides, Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Director Food Zubair Ahmad and officials from law and finance departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting also approved rates for supply of wheat from provincial and inter-provincial godowns.

Addressing the participants, the Provincial Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi directed guaranteeing the availability of essential food items on the officially fixed rates.

He said that the provision of food items to the people is the responsibility of the government and stressed no negligence in performing this duty.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Food has also directed food authorities for continuation of legal proceedings against profiteers and hoarders.