UrduPoint.com

KP Food Department Introduces Geo-Tagging System In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KP Food department introduces Geo-Tagging system in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :KP government Friday aimed at bringing transparency and streamlining the distribution of wheat flour started Geo Tagging system in the Hazara division and ordered dealers to declare their location through the new system.

Following the directives of KP Minister for Food Atif Khan Food department Hazara division has started Geo Tagging System where all wheat flour dealers were directed to register their location within three days otherwise Food department would cancel their license.

Geo Tagging of food items is a landmark development in the province in terms of food sector management, and information and communication technology (ICT) based intervention, digitalizing the system of the food department is a comprehensive tool, which covers almost all areas, from godowns management, fleet management, to e-inspection regime and would provide relief to the masses, protect hoarding and profiteering.

After registering the dealers' Food department would be able to know the record of the wheat stock with just a click of a button and all data would be available instantly which would provide an opportunity for the decision makers to know the real-time status of wheat stock in the region, details of the wheat needs, stock in the godowns, and that with millers and suppliers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All From Government Wheat Click Flour

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 minutes ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

36 minutes ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

4 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.