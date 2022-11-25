KP Food department introduces Geo-Tagging system in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :KP government Friday aimed at bringing transparency and streamlining the distribution of wheat flour started Geo Tagging system in the Hazara division and ordered dealers to declare their location through the new system.

Following the directives of KP Minister for Food Atif Khan Food department Hazara division has started Geo Tagging System where all wheat flour dealers were directed to register their location within three days otherwise Food department would cancel their license.

Geo Tagging of food items is a landmark development in the province in terms of food sector management, and information and communication technology (ICT) based intervention, digitalizing the system of the food department is a comprehensive tool, which covers almost all areas, from godowns management, fleet management, to e-inspection regime and would provide relief to the masses, protect hoarding and profiteering.

After registering the dealers' Food department would be able to know the record of the wheat stock with just a click of a button and all data would be available instantly which would provide an opportunity for the decision makers to know the real-time status of wheat stock in the region, details of the wheat needs, stock in the godowns, and that with millers and suppliers.