KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department is in the process of purchasing wheat, the food department announced here on Sunday.

The food department also announced plans to establish a separate window for the convenience of local farmers.

Separate vending machines will be set up in Mardan Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Malakand, Swabi and Nowshera.

FIR will be registered against those trying to fraudulently sell Punjab wheat instead of local wheat.

Now only 100 metric tons of wheat will be purchased from a farmer instead of 500 metric tons. The food department decided to declare a certificate as mandatory if rejection of the wheat of farmers.