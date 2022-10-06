KP Food Dept digitalized

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Digitalization system was started at Food Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to provide speedy services to the people here on Thursday.

Atif Khan, Provincial Minister for Information Technology and Science inaugurated digitalization system during a function here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that today was an era of information technology and digitalization and the government was promoting this sector for provision of prompt service delivery to people.

He said time of people would be saved and services of the department would be improved after digitalization.

The Minister lauded Food Safety Authority for monitoring of food services in markets.