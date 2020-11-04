KP Food deptt fixes Rs 200 price for 40 kg sugarcane

Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified a minimum price of Rs 200 for 40 kilograms sugarcane for the crushing season 2020-21, said a notification issued here on Wednesday

The price will be applicable at the factory gate.

Rate at the farmers' field would be Rs 200 per 40 kilograms minus transportation charge as fixed by the government.

All six sugar mills situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Khazana Sugar Mills Peshawar, Premier Sugar Mills Mardan, Al-Moiz Sugar Mills D.I. Khan, Tandianwala Sugar Mills D.I. Khan, Chashma Sugar Mills D.I. Khan and Chashma (Expansion) Sugar Mills D.I. Khan have also been informed in this regard.