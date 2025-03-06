Open Menu

KP Food Deptt Inspects 881 Businesses, Fined 45 Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KP Food Deptt inspects 881 businesses, fined 45 profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Minister for Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahoor Shah Toru, the Food Department inspection teams Thursday carried out large-scale operations across the province, inspecting 881 businesses related to edible goods in a single day.

As a result of these inspections, 45 individuals were fined for profiteering and selling substandard food items, while four were arrested on the spot and sent to jail.

Additionally, cases were registered against 19 individuals for violating regulations, and legal action against them has been initiated.

According to the Food Department, the inspections covered 160 general stores, 78 bakeries, 144 butcher shops, 107 kebab and tikka vendors, 58 dairy sellers, and 85 fruit vendors.

Furthermore, 50 fruit sellers, 15 confectionery and bakery owners, 24 fritter vendors, and 22 hotels were also checked.

Authorities imposed fines amounting to approximately Rs 224,000 for violations, including the sale of substandard food and overpricing.

Minister Zahoor Shah Toru emphasized that the crackdown against profiteers and those selling substandard food should be intensified.

He directed officials to ensure that citizens receive quality food at government-fixed rates and take strict action against violators.

