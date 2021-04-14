UrduPoint.com
KP Food Deptt Sets Up 82 Sasta Bazaars In Province : CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

KP Food deptt sets up 82 Sasta bazaars in province : CM's aide

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Food Khaliq-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that for the first time in history of the province, steps are being taken to control inflation and KP government has set up 82 Sasta bazaars in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Food Khaliq-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that for the first time in history of the province, steps are being taken to control inflation and KP government has set up 82 Sasta bazaars in the province .

During his visit to Ramzan Sasta Bazaar in Nowshera, he said mobile shops, cheap bazaars, farmers markets have been established to ensure essential items available to the people at their doorsteps at government rates, he said adding that the food department has deployed 24/7 staff to address public complaints.

He said the people can directly inform the government about their grievances through the app. Food department staff would take immediate action against profiteers and hoarders. He said strict and non-discriminatory action would be taken against hoarders and the elements to be found involved in creating artificial inflation.

Khaliq said that Food department staff members are closely monitoring markets, including Sasta bazaars and subsidized flour dealers and mobile shops.

CM's Adviser directed the officers to take practical steps to ensure immediate availability of essential commodities at government rates in all the districts to provide relief to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He further informed that as per PM's directives Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan makes food items available to the people at cheaper rates from the market while the KP government has set up 82 Sasta bazaars in the province.

He said that subsidized flour was being provided by the provincial government through Sasta bazaars and mobile shops. He directed the district administration and the food department to take stern action against hoarders and peddlers in all the districts of the province.

He appealed to the people to convey their grievances and feedback to the government through the mobile app so that strict action could be taken against the culprits.

