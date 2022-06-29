UrduPoint.com

KP Food Deptt To Purchase 1.4 Million Metric Tons Wheat This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP Food Deptt to purchase 1.4 million metric tons wheat this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, presided over a meeting which focused on the subsidized flour initiative of the provincial government and decided to purchase 1.4 million metric wheat this year.

The Chief Secretary has issued specific instructions to the Food Department to ensure the availability of subsidized flour and sale on the notified rates. The Food Department has also been directed to closely monitor the provision of subsidized flour with the help of district administrations.

He directed districts administration and officials of food department to take every possible measure against flour hoarding and illegal sale and purchase.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 35 billion in financial year 2022-23 for availability of subsidized flour in province.

The KP Food Department has increased the wheat purchase target from 1.1 million metric last year to 1.4 million metric ton this year.

The meeting was informed that uninterrupted subsidized flour was being sold through 1614 registered sales dealers and around 50 mobile points.

The meeting was told that so far more than 72 thousands shops were inspected in the month of June in drive against price hiking and hoarding.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Sale Price June From Government Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.