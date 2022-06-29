KP Food Deptt to purchase 1.4 million metric tons wheat this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, presided over a meeting which focused on the subsidized flour initiative of the provincial government and decided to purchase 1.4 million metric wheat this year.

The Chief Secretary has issued specific instructions to the Food Department to ensure the availability of subsidized flour and sale on the notified rates. The Food Department has also been directed to closely monitor the provision of subsidized flour with the help of district administrations.

He directed districts administration and officials of food department to take every possible measure against flour hoarding and illegal sale and purchase.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 35 billion in financial year 2022-23 for availability of subsidized flour in province.

The KP Food Department has increased the wheat purchase target from 1.1 million metric last year to 1.4 million metric ton this year.

The meeting was informed that uninterrupted subsidized flour was being sold through 1614 registered sales dealers and around 50 mobile points.

The meeting was told that so far more than 72 thousands shops were inspected in the month of June in drive against price hiking and hoarding.