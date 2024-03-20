KP Food Minister Directs Action Against Profiteers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Zahir Shah Toro on Wednesday said the government has taken action against those violating government-mandated price lists by selling food items at inflated prices for illegal profits, contributing to price hikes.
In a press statement, the minister said that the prices of food items have decreased relatively and most of the food items are expensive coming from down country.
Deputy Commissioners and concerned authorities should take action against whole sellers and profiteers, the Food Minister directed.
He said that action will also be taken against the concerned officers for neglecting their duty.
The minister noted that performance of the Food Authority has deteriorated under the caretaker government. He said that people should report to the complaints cell to end artificial inflation.
APP/ijz/1325
