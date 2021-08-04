KP Food Minister directs operation against adulteration mafia

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food and Safety Authority to launch operations against the adulteration mafia in the province

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food and Safety Authority to launch operations against the adulteration mafia in the province.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Atif Khan said that zero tolerance would be observed against adulteration mafia and it should be ensured to the public to have quality food and stern action would be taken against their male-practice.

Renowned social worker Gohar Ali alise Lala Gee was also accompanied by the Minister.

The minister said, the Food Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been improving the quality of life of citizens by providing them quality flour at affordable prices as well as maintaining food security and reserve of wheat stock in the province.

He said that in order to achieve the above-mentioned goals, initiatives had been launched in the Food Directorate for good governance, transparency and better service delivery. He said that the government of KP had taken key and effective measures to attract maximum tourists during the peak season besides ensuring the quality of food in all tourist destinations and tourist sites.

Atif Khan said that the Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority had deployed special teams at all tourists' resorts in the province to ensure provision of quality food to the tourists.

Teams are paying visits to the tourists' resorts and ensuring availability of hygienic food to the tourists, he said and added that tourists can lodge their complaint on toll free number 0800-37432 in case of any complaint against food outlets and assured that food safety teams would take immediate action.

He said, in line with the policy of the provincial government, our aim is to ensure food security through procurement, storage, distribution of wheat and price checking of essential commodities.

Atif Khan said that the KP Food Department, Khyber had a vision to improve the quality of life of citizens by providing them quality food at affordable rates.

When contacted DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali, he informed that 12000 liters of counterfeit drinks recovered from two warehouses in Talash Bazaar area of Lower Dir and both warehouses were sealed and heavy fine was imposed on their owners.

He said such counterfeit drinks were supplied to different areas of Lower Dir and the distribution center sealed for selling expired ghee in Dera Ismail Khan. DG Food Safety Authority said that the bakery Unit was sealed due to poor hygiene in Lakki Marwat and a general store in Kohat was sealed after counterfeit drinks were recovered.