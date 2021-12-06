UrduPoint.com

KP Food Policy Aims To Ensure Availability Of Nutritious Food : Atif Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nutritious food : Atif Khan

Senior Minister for Food and Information Technology , Atif Khan on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that had formulated and implemented food security policy to ensure availability of nutritious food at affordable price for people of province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Minister for Food and Information Technology , Atif Khan on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that had formulated and implemented food security policy to ensure availability of nutritious food at affordable price for people of province.

Talking to APP, the minister said that basic goal of the food policy was to attain sustainable food security, poverty alleviation and generate employment opportunities through achieving higher sustainable economic growth.

He said that food security policy had four main pillars t to make sure physical availability and presence of food from all sources ,economic access to the available food and attaining efficient, affordable, sustainable, accessible, nutrition sensitive and inclusive food systemAtif Khan said that the food policy aimed to provide incentives to women for enhanced participation in agriculture sector, promotion of public-private partnership and contractual farming, introduction of Kissan Card scheme for farmer , developing agricultural zones across the province.

He said that food policy would encourage involvement of community based workers for farmers awareness, creation of dedicated secretariat for Livestock sector and efficient use of allocated share of Irrigation water under Water Apportionment Accord 1991

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water Agriculture Price Women All From Share Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North ..

Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti ..

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti objects in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri ..

Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri Lanka

36 minutes ago
 Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place ..

Next Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place in Next Few Weeks - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss Energy During Visit to India, Rus ..

Putin to Discuss Energy During Visit to India, Russia's Rosneft to Sign Deals - ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High ..

PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High Commission, expresses condolen ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.