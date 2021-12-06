KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nutritious food : Atif Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Minister for Food and Information Technology , Atif Khan on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that had formulated and implemented food security policy to ensure availability of nutritious food at affordable price for people of province.

Talking to APP, the minister said that basic goal of the food policy was to attain sustainable food security, poverty alleviation and generate employment opportunities through achieving higher sustainable economic growth.

He said that food security policy had four main pillars t to make sure physical availability and presence of food from all sources ,economic access to the available food and attaining efficient, affordable, sustainable, accessible, nutrition sensitive and inclusive food systemAtif Khan said that the food policy aimed to provide incentives to women for enhanced participation in agriculture sector, promotion of public-private partnership and contractual farming, introduction of Kissan Card scheme for farmer , developing agricultural zones across the province.

He said that food policy would encourage involvement of community based workers for farmers awareness, creation of dedicated secretariat for Livestock sector and efficient use of allocated share of Irrigation water under Water Apportionment Accord 1991