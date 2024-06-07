KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops, hotels, canteens, food and drink points in the premises of District courts

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops, hotels, canteens, food and drink points in the premises of District courts.

According to the details, On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, the authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops, hotels, and different food points adjacent to the District Courts.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

They also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

On this occasion, the Food Safety Official said that actions are being taken by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the people, and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.

He said notices were also being issued to the shopkeepers and wherever a complaint was received and immediate action was taken against violators.

The food safety official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard, operations would continue indiscriminately.