Open Menu

KP Food Safety And Halal Food Authority Conducts Operations In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops, hotels, canteens, food and drink points in the premises of District courts

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops, hotels, canteens, food and drink points in the premises of District courts.

According to the details, On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, the authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops, hotels, and different food points adjacent to the District Courts.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

They also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

On this occasion, the Food Safety Official said that actions are being taken by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the people, and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.

He said notices were also being issued to the shopkeepers and wherever a complaint was received and immediate action was taken against violators.

The food safety official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard, operations would continue indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile

Recent Stories

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

1 minute ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

1 minute ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

11 minutes ago
PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

25 minutes ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

25 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

25 minutes ago
 US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment u ..

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

30 minutes ago
 ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan