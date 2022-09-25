KP Food Safety Authority action against unhealthy spices in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sunday raided a factory near Bacha Khan Chowk Peshawar and found hazardous spices by recovering more than 6000 kgs of unhealthy spices from the unit.

While giving detail about the operation against unhealthy food, the officials of the Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed that in the preparation of spices bran, rice and harmful colors were being mixed.

The Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also sealed the unit for manufacturing unhealthy spices. He said factory-adulterated spices were being supplied to different parts of the city.

He said"Stern legal action will be taken against those involved in the preparation of mixed spices."