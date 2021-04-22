KP Food Safety Authority begins operations in Peshawar, D.I Khan, Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KP SFA) on Thursday raided a juice factory on Ring Road Peshawar and recovered stock of unhealthy juice.

The official informed the media men that the team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has started operation in both Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan besides paying visits to other districts including Bannu as well and took stern action against those involved in contaminating food items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said that they have recovered more than 50,000 liters of counterfeit unhealthy juices from the juice factory situated on the main ring road. It is worth mentioning here that the factory was producing juice under the name of famous brands, the official of the Food Safety Authority said.

He said in another raid, in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts, the officials of the Foot Safety Authority recovered poor beverages from the warehouse. He said the officials recovered more than 20,000 liters of substandard beverages from the warehouse in Dera Ismail Khan.

The sale at the warehouse continued when the officials reached on the spot and took action against all those involved in the sale of substandard beverages.

The official said that the Food Safety Authority has sealed a Unit Cell in Latifabad Peshawar to prepare unhealthy samosas wherein hygiene principles were being violated in the unit and thus taking action, the Unit has been sealed.

Halal Food Safety Authority Bannu also took action against the mafia in producing unhealthy food and raided a factory of producing spice with 800 kg bran and straw mixed spices were also recovered from Bannu spice factory.

The official during the inspection said that non-food colors including bran and straw were mixed in Bannu spices factory. Taking prompt action the Bannu Hilal Food Authority sealed the spice factory.

The Bannu KP Food Authority also intensified crackdown on unhealthy food items, adulterated mafia during Ramadan, Assistant Director Zeeshan Mehsud told media men during the raid of the FSA team.