KP Food Safety Authority Conduct Major Operation In Peshawar

Published August 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority conducted a major operation in Peshawar production of fake jaggery making was caught.

Fake molasses manufacturing factory was raided in Peshawar and a large quantity of unhealthy molasses seized, an official of the Food Safety Authority said. He said, more than 5000kg of fake jaggery was seized in the operation.

The official said that bad jaggery, harmful chemicals and sugar were being used in the preparation of jaggery, a Food Safety Authority official said. More than 500 liters of glucose syrup and harmful dyes were also exported and destroyed, Food Safety Authority said.

During the operation, the unit was sealed, a case will be registered against the people involved, the official said. He said, the operation party sealed the unit of making harmful jaggery being supplied to different areas of the city.

Dirty utensils were being used in the preparation of jaggery, hygiene rules were being violated, Food Safety Authority said. He said strict legal action will be taken against those involved under the Food Safety Act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

